The Tánaiste has raised the killing of Private Sean Rooney during a meeting with Lebanese Ministers today.

Michael Martin has been visiting Irish troops at UNIFIL’s Camp Shamrock.

He fold them the Government is determined to ensure those responsible for Private Rooney’s death are brought to Justice.

ecurity and Defence Analyst Declan Power says it’s important that the death of the Newtowncunningham based soldier is raised at every opportunity………..