Former Bohemians, Derry City, Limerick and Waterford midfielder Bastien Héry signed for Finn Harps on Friday.

Last year, Peil Star came together with Héry to create “Un Ballon – A Street Football Film”.

Bastien is Madagascar International (Malagasy) and his former football clubs also include Paris St. Germain (PSG), Carlisle United, Accrington Stanley, and Linfield.

“Un Ballon – A Street Football film” was shot on the streets East Belfast, Ireland. The home of George Best.

Watch Below: