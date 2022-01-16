Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
400,000 booster vaccines could go out of date in next two weeks

More than 400,000 doses of booster vaccines held by family doctors are due to go out of date over the next fortnight.

The Sunday Times reports that there’s been a fall in the expected demand for Covid 19 boosters likely because of high infection rates recently.

HSE guidelines state that a person must wait 90 days after their positive test result before they can get the third dose.

The shots can be stored for up to 6 months in high grade freezers, but once distributed to providers they must be used within 28 days.

