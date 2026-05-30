Over 730 motorists caught speeding so far this Bank Holiday weekend

Gardai have detected more than 730 drivers speeding so far this Bank Holiday weekend.

56 people have been arrested for drink or drug driving since Thursday.

100 drivers were caught breaking the speed limit yesterday,

Among them was a vehicle being driven 85 kilometres an hour in a 50 zone in Swords in Co Dublin, another was detected doing 124 kilometres an hour in an 80 zone in the N51 at Navan in Co Meath, while another driver was caught doing 141 in a 100 kilometre an hour zone on the on the N11 at Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow.