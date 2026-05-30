Colour and joy promised as Letterkenny Pride gets underway

Letterkenny Pride is underway, with this year’s theme of ‘We Stick Together’.

Events this afternoon are centred around An Grianan Theatre, with the Pride Parade at 4pm the centrepiece of the day’s activities.

Pauric Havlin is a member of the Pride Committee.

He says this is a celebration not just of the LGBTQ plus community, but also the wider community that stands with them…….

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Release in full –

Letterkenny Pride set to brighten up the June Bank Holiday Weekend

Letterkenny Pride returns this weekend, bringing colour, music, and community spirit to the heart of Donegal. This year’s festival celebrates rural LGBTQ+ visibility with a weekend of events that blend art, community spirit, and pure craic – all under the banner of unity and pride.

Friday 29 May – Stories and Joy

The weekend opens with a powerful screening of A Day in May, presented by Charlie Bird, at 7pm in the Regional Cultural Centre (RCC), a poignant reflection on Ireland’s marriage equality journey and what has changed since the historic referendum, and what has not.

Later that night, the Orchard transforms into a glittering playground for Bingo Bonanza with Haus of Kwen at 9pm, promising music laughter, outrageous antics and fun.

Saturday 30 May – Parade Day

The heart of Pride beats loud on Saturday, starting with a Pop-Up Choir at 11am in An Grianan Theatre.

At 1.30pm, the Pre-Parade Festival bursts to life outside the theatre – a celebration of local talent and queer joy. Highland Radio will be broadcasting live in the build up. Highland Radio will be broadcasting live in the build up bringing you all the insights as we gear up for a full day.

The Pride Parade kicks off at 4pm, led by community groups, local performers and musicians marching from An Grianan Theatre through the streets of Letterkenny.

The celebration continues with the Post-Parade Trail from 5.30pm, featuring live music and festivities across Sonny McSwine’s, The Cottage Bar, and The Orchard Main Stage.

Sunday 31 May – The Party continues

The weekend closes with the ‘Wild Atlantic Gay’ Hike up Errigal at 11am, inviting participants to take in the breathtaking landscape.

That evening, the ‘One More Tune’ Karaoke Closing Party at 9pm in Warehouse Bar + Kitchen ensures the festival ends on a high note, with laughter, song, and community warmth.

A Celebration of Rural Pride

Letterkenny Pride continues to grow as Donegal’s largest LGBTQ+ festival – a testament to the power of visibility and solidarity in rural Ireland.

Letterkenny Pride Committee said: “We are so delighted to bring Letterkenny Pride back over the June Bank Holiday Weekend. The theme of this year’s celebration is “We Stick Together” and each event is designed to celebrate the community spirit that keeps Letterkenny Pride going. At Letterkenny Pride, noone is alone and everyone is here for each other.”