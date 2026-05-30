Man being held in North West Garda station following death of Masuma Sorahbi in Galway

A man is being questioned by Gardai about the death of a woman in Co Galway.

The body of 31-year-old Masuma Sorahbi, was found on Thursday morning near a river on the outskirts of Clifden.

The mother-of-two, who was originally from Iran, had been reported missing from an IPAS accommodation centre on Wednesday evening.

A man in his 30s was arrested on Thursday morning, however, officers had to wait until he received medical treatment in hospital before questioning him.

He’s currently being held in a Garda station in the northwest region, where he can be questioned for up to 24 hours.