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Assembly backs proposal to give councils a key role in NI’s Anti-Poverty strategy

The Stormont Assembly has been told that local councils have a key role to play in implementing the forthcoming Anti-Poverty Strategy for Northern Ireland.

The Committee for Communities this week published its report following a detailed engagement with all 11 District Councils in the North, with a number of recommendations made.

The committee noted local government is already delivering services, and has direct experience of the lived reality of poverty, and therefore, local councils and community planning partnerships must be formally involved in the strategy’s delivery.

West Tyrone MLA Maoliosa McHugh agrees, saying that councils understand their communities, and know where the pressures exist…………

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