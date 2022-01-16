Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All cabinet ministers to be provided increased Garda security

The entire cabinet is to be provided with armed Garda body guards and luxury cars, following a security review by the Gardai.

The Irish Mail on Sunday reports that all 15 Government Ministers will be protected by two armed Garda protection officers who are trained in the use of firearms and in high speed driving.

John Lee is executive editor of the Irish Mail on Sunday – he says the decision to increase security was sparked by recent protests outside ministers’ homes, as well as violent attacks on politicians that have occurred in other countries…

