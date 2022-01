Bonagee United manager, Jason Gibson was left feeling disappointed by his sides performance after they were beaten 3-0 by Cockhill Celtic in the Ulster Senior League.

First half goals coming Christy McLaughlin and Jason Breslin had the hosts two up before Corey McBride’s third sealed their win and cut Bonagee’s lead at the top to just a point with Cockhill having two games in hand.

Bonagee boss Jason Gibson was left feeling disappointed after the game…