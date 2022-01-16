Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Justice minister – society must end gender-based violence

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

 

The Minister for Justice says society has come together to say gender based violence is not acceptable.

Helen McEntee was speaking in the wake of Ashling Murphy’s death, she was killed while out jogging on Wednesday.

The schoolteacher and musician’s death has sparked a murder investigation, and also an outpouring of grief from the public with thousands attending vigils over the weekend.

Helen McEntee says a new Government strategy to deal with gender based violence will likely be published in March.

The Justice Minister says this must be a watershed moment, and society must put an end to gender based violence once and for all:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

GARDA
Audio, News, Top Stories

All cabinet ministers to be provided increased Garda security

16 January 2022
vaccine 6
News, Top Stories

400,000 booster vaccines could go out of date in next two weeks

16 January 2022
Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice minister – society must end gender-based violence

16 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

14,962 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

16 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

GARDA
Audio, News, Top Stories

All cabinet ministers to be provided increased Garda security

16 January 2022
vaccine 6
News, Top Stories

400,000 booster vaccines could go out of date in next two weeks

16 January 2022
Helen McEntee
Audio, News, Top Stories

Justice minister – society must end gender-based violence

16 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

14,962 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

16 January 2022
ashling walk
News, Top Stories

3k Walk/Run in honour of Ashling Murphy to be held in Letterkenny today

16 January 2022
housing1
Audio, News, Top Stories

Donegal house prices expected to rise by 10 percent in 2022

16 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube