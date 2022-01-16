Justice minister – society must end gender-based violence

The Minister for Justice says society has come together to say gender based violence is not acceptable.

Helen McEntee was speaking in the wake of Ashling Murphy’s death, she was killed while out jogging on Wednesday.

The schoolteacher and musician’s death has sparked a murder investigation, and also an outpouring of grief from the public with thousands attending vigils over the weekend.

Helen McEntee says a new Government strategy to deal with gender based violence will likely be published in March.

The Justice Minister says this must be a watershed moment, and society must put an end to gender based violence once and for all: