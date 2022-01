Cockhill Celtic recorded a comfortable 3-0 win over Ulster Senior League leaders, Bonagee United on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Christy McLaughlin, Jason Gibson and Corey McBride helped Gavin Cullen’s side to victory and moves them to within one point of Bonagee at the top of the league.

After the game, Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen told Chris Ashmore his side deserved to win…