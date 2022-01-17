Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Appeal launched following weekend assault

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses following the report of an assault in Claragh Court area of Derry yesterday afternoon.

It was reported at approximately 1.50pm that two males forced their way into a property by breaking a door. One of the men was armed with a hammer. The male occupant of the property was assaulted before the two suspects left the scene.

Two men aged 24 and 32 have been subsequently been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm and remain in police custody at this time.

Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or who may have CCTV footage to contact them on 101.

