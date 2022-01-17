Donegal centre receives glowing HIQA report

A centre for people with disabilities in Donegal has received a glowing report from the health watchdog.

The unannounced inspection of Fiona House, run by Little Angels Association in Letterkenny was carried out in August of last year with the details published today.

HIQA inspectors found that residents who received care in Fiona House were provided with person-centred care, where their choices and rights were respected.

Observations and discussions with residents and staff on the day, indicated that residents were happy in the centre and that they were supported to make choices about their lives.

The provider had adequate arrangements in place which ensured that sufficient staff were available to support the residents who lived at this centre. A sample of staff files were reviewed and were found to be in line with the Schedule 2 requirements of the regulations.

The person in charge had ensured that all staff had access to training as well as regular supervision meetings.

Improvements were required in the provider unannounced audits to ensure that they were completed as required by the regulations. In addition, the monitoring and oversight of risk management required strengthening to ensure that all risks were managed within appropriate timeframes.

This centre provided a good quality and safe service which supported the care and welfare needs of residents. There was evidence of residents’ involvement in decision making and the centre was found to promote the rights of residents. It was evident through observations on the day and through a documentation review that residents were consulted about the running of the house and about their day-to-day activities. However, improvements were required in the management of risk and oversight of medication assessments.

There were systems in place for the identification, assessment and management of risk. While in general risks were identified and managed well, inspectors found that some risks had not been assessed in line with the organisational procedures. Inspectors spoke with the provider following the inspection, who assured them that they were currently assessing the risk relating to the future departure of the person in charge.

The provider ensured that there were systems in place for the prevention and control of infection. In addition, there were systems in place for the prevention and management of the risks associated with COVID-19; including up-to-date outbreak management plans and risk assessments.

The provider ensured that there were arrangements in place for the ordering, receipt and storage of medications. There was an up-to-date policy and procedure in place. However, inspectors found that the risk assessments for residents to self administer their own medication required updating as they had not been completed annually as outlined in the organisation’s procedures

Residents had access to a range of allied healthcare professionals in order to meet their healthcare needs.

The centre was found to promote the rights of residents, with evidence of consultation with residents about the running of the centre and making decisions in their day-to-day lives.