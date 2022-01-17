Donegal residents urged to contribute to rail strategy consultation

People in the North West are being reminded that the deadline to participate in the All-Ireland Rail Strategy consultation is looming.

The Strategy is a north-south initiative launched last year by Irish Transport Minister Eamon Ryan and NI Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

The review is designed to consider how and where rail should be improved, to boost sustainable connectivity and address regional imbalance – with a specific focus on the north-west.

The deadline for submissions is this coming Friday.

Chair of Into The West, Steve Bradley says it’s imperative that Donegal residents take part…………