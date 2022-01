Finn Harps played their opening pre-season friendly on Sunday in a charity game at the Balinderreen GAA Club.

The Ballybofey side lost 1 nil to Galway United.

Among the players to get a run out for Harps were new signings Bastien Hery, Regan Donelon and Jesse Devers.

Manager Ollie Horgan also used the game to look at a new keeper and cast an eye over several players ahead of the season start against Drogheda United on February 18th.