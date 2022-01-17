People seeking booster vaccines urged to do so this week

The HSE is urging anyone who wants a booster to come forward this week if possible.
It’s in an effort to reduce the risk of wasting thousands of vaccines that are due to expire soon.
It’s estimated up to 220 thousand doses will have to binned by the end of the month.
Letterkenny Vaccination Centre
Letterkenny Business Park, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Donegal, F92 FP83
Booster walk-in clinics, people aged 16 to 29
- Monday 17 January, 8.15am to 6pm
- Tuesday 18 January, 10.15am to 2pm and 4.45pm to 6pm
- Wednesday 19 January, 10.15am to 6pm
- Thursday 20 January, 8.15am to 2pm
- Friday 21 January, 1pm to 7.30pm
- Saturday 22 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
- Sunday 23 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
Booster walk-in clinics, 30 years and older
- Monday 17 January, 8.15am to 6pm
- Tuesday 18 January, 10.15am to 2pm and 4.45pm to 6pm
- Wednesday 19 January, 10.15am to 6pm
- Thursday 20 January, 8.15am to 2pm
- Friday 21 January, 1pm to 7.30pm
- Saturday 22 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
- Sunday 23 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
Booster walk-in clinics, healthcare workers
- Monday 17 January, 8.15am to 6pm
- Tuesday 18 January, 10.15am to 2pm and 4.45pm to 6pm
- Wednesday 19 January, 10.15am to 6pm
- Thursday 20 January, 8.15am to 2pm
- Friday 21 January, 1pm to 7.30pm
- Saturday 22 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
- Sunday 23 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
Dose 1 and dose 2 walk-in clinics
- Monday 17 January, 8.15am to 6pm
- Tuesday 18 January, 10.15am to 2pm and 4.45pm to 6pm
- Wednesday 19 January, 10.15am to 6pm
- Thursday 20 January, 8.15am to 2pm
- Friday 21 January, 1pm to 7.30pm
- Saturday 22 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm
- Sunday 23 January, 1.30pm to 7.30pm