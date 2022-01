The Tánaiste says he intends to bring in five new workers’ rights including an extra bank holiday.

It comes as the Local Enterprise Office network recorded a net increase of almost 3,000 jobs last year.

In Donegal, 262 jobs were created with a net increase of 103

It followed a year of job losses in many businesses in 2020.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said the figures are encouraging, and Government will do more to back businesses and workers: