Two serious road collisions in Donegal

A woman’s been airlifted to hospital this afternoon following a road collision in Dunfanaghy this afternoon.

A car and tractor collided and the female driver of the car, who is in her 50’s, was airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital with serious injuries. The male driver of the tractor received medical attention at the scene.

Garda investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, a section of the the N15 between Donegal Town and Ballyshannon is closed following what gardai are describing as a serious road collision this afternoon.

The road is closed between Key’s of Laghey and the Ballintra junction, and will remain closed for the night.

No further details are available.

