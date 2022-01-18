Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Rory Gallagher – McKenna Cup good for new Derry crop

Derry boss Rory Gallagher isn’t to worried about not making the Dr McKenna Cup Final but feels it was important for the younger players in the group to experience senior football game time.

The Oak Leaf county lost 2-9 to 0-11 at the hands of Donegal in Tuesday nights semi final.

Derry will have a host of players to return ahead of the league opener with Down but manager Rory Gallagher says the competition was a good work out to give players a chance.

The Derry boss was speaking with Michael McMullan:

