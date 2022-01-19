Council told to keep dogs off Blue Flag beaches

Local authorities in all coastal counties have been told they must keep dogs off their their Blue Flag beaches if they want to maintain the coveted international award.

Dogs, apart from assistance dogs, are already banned from the country’s 93 Blue Flag bathing areas under the strict criteria set down by the Foundation for Environmental Education, which issues the awards.

However An Taisce’s been advised by the F.E.E that it must advise local councils in all coastal counties that they have to ensure the Blue Flag beaches are kept canine free if they are to keep their flags.