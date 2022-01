Today’s return of the Dail will be dominated by statements on ending violence against women.

Sinn Fein has brought the motion in the wake of the murder of Ashling Murphy in Co. Offaly.

TD’s will also debate legislation to allow adopted people access their birth records.

Covid-19 restrictions and the Department of Foreign Affairs champagne party will also likely feature.

Sinn Fein TD Louise O’Reilly says the issue of violence against women cannot be ignored: