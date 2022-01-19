People urged to support rural businesses in special initiative

People in Donegal are being encouraged to support rural businesses in a special initiative running today.

Digi2market is running a social media campaign throughout the day with people being asked to use the hashtag #ruralbusiness as part of the content they post.

The campaign aims to spread awareness about the people, services, and products behind rural businesses in the county and elsewhere.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Jack Murray says now more than ever, the businesses which are the lifeblood of the economy in Donegal need our support: