Watch: GAA Preview with Michael McMullan

This weekend Donegal and Monaghan will contest the Dr McKenna Cup Final with Declan Bonner’s side looking to lift the pre-season competition trophy for the first time since 2018 while it’s been nearly 20 years since Monaghan were last winners.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has concerns ahead of the game with Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Tony McClenaghan picking up injuries in the semi final win over Derry while players that were on colleges duty this week will be called back to the senior set up.

GAA writer with the Gaelic Life Michael McMullan has watched both sides closely in recent weeks.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the Derry Journalist about who’s best placed to win this weekend’s final, the busy schedule for players that are involved with colleges and county, his alternative to penalties and a look at the All Ireland hurling semi finals for Slaughtneil and Banagher:

There will be full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 5pm throw in at Healy Park in Omagh – on air across the north west and right here on highlandradio.com.

Coverage is in association with Highland Motors…