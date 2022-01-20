Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Watch: GAA Preview with Michael McMullan

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin

This weekend Donegal and Monaghan will contest the Dr McKenna Cup Final with Declan Bonner’s side looking to lift the pre-season competition trophy for the first time since 2018 while it’s been nearly 20 years since Monaghan were last winners.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner has concerns ahead of the game with Jamie Brennan, Michael Langan and Tony McClenaghan picking up injuries in the semi final  win over Derry while players that were on colleges duty this week will be called back to the senior set up.

GAA writer with the Gaelic Life Michael McMullan has watched both sides closely in recent weeks.

Oisin Kelly spoke with the Derry Journalist about who’s best placed to win this weekend’s final, the busy schedule for players that are involved with colleges and county, his alternative to penalties and a look at the All Ireland hurling semi finals for Slaughtneil and Banagher:

There will be full match commentary with Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh from the 5pm throw in  at Healy Park in Omagh – on air across the north west and right here on highlandradio.com.

Coverage is in association with Highland Motors…

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 20th

20 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

20 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Four more Covid related deaths in Donegal

20 January 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government criticised over delay in new Mica Redress legislation

20 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1
Audio, Playback, Top Stories

News, Sport, Farm News and Obituaries on Thursday January 20th

20 January 2022
covid 19
News, Top Stories

10,571 Covid cases in ROI, 3,879 in NI

20 January 2022
candle
News, Top Stories

Four more Covid related deaths in Donegal

20 January 2022
thomas dail
Audio, News, Top Stories

Government criticised over delay in new Mica Redress legislation

20 January 2022
ebrington hotel
News, Top Stories

First sod turned on Ebrington Hotel site in Derry

20 January 2022
inver pier
News, Top Stories

McConalogue pledges more money for small piers

20 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube