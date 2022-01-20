Watch / Listen: The Score 20/01/22

On the The Score this week, Oisin Kelly looks forward to the return of the Donegal and Inishowen Football League’s this weekend with Nigel Ferry and Diarmuid O’Brien.

Gealic Life Journalist Michael McMullan previews the Dr McKenna Cup Final while Mickey McCann reflects on the County’s Conor McGurk Cup Final defeat.

Declan Kerr tells us why Eamonn Giles is this years inductee to the Donegal Sport Star Awards Hall of Fame and Keith Cowan gives us an insight into Colaiste Ailigh being crowned All Ireland Basketball Champions.

