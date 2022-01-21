Minister urged to move on Three School Campus

An Inishowen Councillor is urging the Education Minister to instruct her department to begin discussions with the owners of the land earmarked for the Three School Campus in Buncrana.

The site was identified last year, with the department saying it would proceed by way of a Compulsory Purchase Order. In December, a formal Notice to Treat was issued, confirming the department’s intention to acquire the land.

Later this month, a Notice to Enter will be issued, under which the land can be entered and surveys carried out.

However, officials have not yet spoken to the landowner, and payment hasn’t been discussed.

Cllr Rena Donaghey says that’s unacceptable…………….