10,600 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

The Department of Health has confirmed a total of 10,600 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland today.

6,689 cases of Covid 19 were confirmed through PCR tests – while a further 3,911 people registered a positive antigen test online.

The number of Covid patients being treated for Covid 19 in ICU has now fallen to its lowest level since the 8th of November, with 78 patients in intensive care for the virus today.

Overall, there are 836 patients receiving treatment for the disease in the nation’s hospitals.

It also represents a significant drop of 21 percent on the recent peak of 1,063 Covid hospitalisations on January 10th.