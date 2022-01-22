Deputy Pringle: National Maternity Hospital site must be state-owned

A Donegal Deputy is calling for the compulsory purchase of the site for the new National Maternity Hospital site as soon as possible.

There are questions as to why the State would invest €800 million of public money into the new hospital and not establish ownership.

Despite a motion being brought forward to the Dail on the issue this week, the Government says that it has not changed its position and does not intend to purchase the site.

Speaking in the Dail, Deputy Thomas Pringle says the hospital must be public and it must be secular: