Dergview ran out 3-1 winners in their NIFL Championship clash with Institute on Saturday afternoon.

Matthew Buchanan opened the scoring for the team from Castlederg before Matthew Kirk’s penalty made it 2-0 before half time.

Benny McLaughlin pulled one back for Stute before Mikhail Kennedy sealed Dergview’s win in the final 10 minutes.

The win means Dergiew are now just two points of Loughgall in fourth.