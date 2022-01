Monaghan have won the Dr McKenna Cup after they beat Donegal 1-11 to 0-13 in the final in Healy Park on Saturday evening.

Donegal trailed by six at half time and brought on Michael Murphy who ended the game as Declan Bonner’s sides top scorer firing over six points but it wasn’t enough as Monaghan lifted the Dr McKenna Cup for the first time since 2003.

Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh report for Highland Radio Sport…