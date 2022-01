Gardaí say three people were hospitalised after a multi-vehicle crash at the Killylastin Junction in Letterkenny yesterday evening.

They say the accident occurred at approximately 9pm yesterday evening, with a man aged in his late teens and two other men in their twenties requiring hospital treatment following the incident – but according to local reports it’s believed their injuries were not serious.

The road at Killylastin is open again to the public this morning following the crash.