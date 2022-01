The Department of Health has announced a further 8,126 new cases of Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland today.

Of those, 4,731 cases were confirmed by PCR test, with a further 3,395 positive antigen tests registered online.

While today’s daily case number continues the downward trend seen in the last two weeks – Professor Anthony Staines from DCU says a significant amount of people are still being infected, and becoming seriously ill with the virus…