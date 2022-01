There were defeats for Derry sides, Slaughtneil and Banagher in their Ulster Club Hurling Semi Finals.

Slaughtneil went down 2-19 to 1-17 to Ballygunner of Waterford.

Daithi Boland was at Parnell Park…

Meanwhile Banager were beaten 2-15 to 1-13 by Kerry’s Kilmoyley.