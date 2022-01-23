Donegal Junior League Results 23/01/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division
Drumkeen United 0 v 7 Donegal Town
Keadue Rovers 4 v 1 Convoy Arsenal
Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 2 Castlefin Celtic
Cappry Rovers 7 v 0 Glenea United
Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumoghill F.C. 0 v 0 Cranford United
Fanad United 0 v 0 Swilly Rovers
Gweedore Celtic 2 v 2 Ballybofey United
Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.
St. Catherines 1 v 1 Milford United
Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 4 v 3 Gweedore United
Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Whitestrand United
Lagan Harps 1 v 1 Curragh Athletic
Letterbarrow Celtic 5 v 0 Glenree United
Ulster Junior Cup
Aileach F.C. 3 v 2 Letterkenny Rovers
Buncrana Hearts 3 v 1 Bonagee United
Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Raphoe Town