Donegal Junior League Results 23/01/2022

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Drumkeen United 0 v 7 Donegal Town

Keadue Rovers 4 v 1 Convoy Arsenal

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3 v 2 Castlefin Celtic

Cappry Rovers 7 v 0 Glenea United

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One
Drumoghill F.C. 0 v 0 Cranford United

Fanad United 0 v 0 Swilly Rovers

Gweedore Celtic 2 v 2 Ballybofey United

Rathmullan Celtic 1 v 0 Kerrykeel ’71 F.C.

St. Catherines 1 v 1 Milford United

Donegal Physiotherapy & Performance Centre Division Two
Deele Harps 4 v 3 Gweedore United

Dunkineely Celtic 2 v 4 Whitestrand United

Lagan Harps 1 v 1 Curragh Athletic

Letterbarrow Celtic 5 v 0 Glenree United

 

Ulster Junior Cup

Aileach F.C. 3 v 2 Letterkenny Rovers

Buncrana Hearts 3 v 1 Bonagee United

Kildrum Tigers 3 v 0 Raphoe Town

