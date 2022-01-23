Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Listen Live

Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle earn National indoor titles

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on linkedin
Photo: Tir Chonaill AC

It was a busy weekend on the athletics front for Donegal athletes all across the world.

On Saturday, Sommer Lecky claimed gold in the Senior Women’s High Jump at the Scottish Senior Championships with a jump of 1.79m.

Caolan McFadden from Cranford AC earned a medal running with Ulster Under 17 boys in the Cross Country meet in Belfast while Diarmaid Keogh also earned a medal.

Lucy McGlynn earned herself a National Junior title in the indoor Pentathlon while Ashleigh McArdle also claimed a National title.

Bridget McDyre set a new Donegal record in the 28 pound weight discus throwing 6.02 metres.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

remote working
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

23 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality can open without Covid certs – Restaurants Association

23 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

8,126 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

23 January 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

23 January 2022
Advertisement

Related News

remote working
Audio, News, Top Stories

Calls for remote working to continue after return to offices greenlighted

23 January 2022
digital covid cert
Audio, News, Top Stories

Hospitality can open without Covid certs – Restaurants Association

23 January 2022
covid 19
Audio, News, Top Stories

8,126 new ROI Covid-19 cases today

23 January 2022
stephen donnelly 1
Audio, News, Top Stories

No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

23 January 2022
drug-driving
News, Top Stories

Speeding Donegal driver also tested positive for Cannabis and Cocaine

23 January 2022
police
News, Top Stories

Man charged with assault and attempted hijacking in Derry

23 January 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube