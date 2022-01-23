Lucy McGlynn and Ashleigh McArdle earn National indoor titles

It was a busy weekend on the athletics front for Donegal athletes all across the world.

On Saturday, Sommer Lecky claimed gold in the Senior Women’s High Jump at the Scottish Senior Championships with a jump of 1.79m.

Caolan McFadden from Cranford AC earned a medal running with Ulster Under 17 boys in the Cross Country meet in Belfast while Diarmaid Keogh also earned a medal.

Lucy McGlynn earned herself a National Junior title in the indoor Pentathlon while Ashleigh McArdle also claimed a National title.

Bridget McDyre set a new Donegal record in the 28 pound weight discus throwing 6.02 metres.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap…