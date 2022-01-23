No public health rationale for Covid cert – Donnelly

The Health Minister says the emergency powers like the Covid Cert are ‘very serious’ and have been dropped because there is no longer a public health rationale.

Stephen Donnelly has admitted that the passes had ‘secondary benefits’ – like encouraging people to get vaccinated and boosted.

However he says those were never the primary aim of these kinds of measures, after almost all of them were removed in the early hours of yesterday.

Minister Donnelly says there is no public health rationale behind the Cert for domestic use any more: