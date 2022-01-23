Tiernan McCann opts out of Tyrone squad

Tiernan McCann has become the latest member of Tyrone’s All-Ireland winning squad to opt out of the Red Hands set-up for 2022.

He joins Ronan O’Neill, Mark Bradley, Hugh Pat McGeary and Michael Cassidy in deciding to quit the inter-county game.

McCann, has been a member of the squad since 2013, a regular under Mickey Harte as he made his mark as an athletic, attacking wing back.

He made his Championship debut in a preliminary round tie against Down in May 2014, and was a mainstay of the team for the next six years.

However, injury setbacks have restricted his appearances over the past couple of seasons, and he saw limited game time in Tyrone’s run to Sam Maguire Cup triumph in 2021.

Killyclogher clubman McCann won two Ulster titles and an All-Ireland during his inter-county career.

The five players who have departed the squad leave a void in terms of experience and significant gaps for managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher to fill.

Tyrone begin their 2022 National Football League campaign this Sunday with a home game against Ulster rivals Monaghan, who return to O’Neills Healy Park just a week after winning the Dr McKenna Cup on the Omagh ground.