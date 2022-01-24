Historic occasion as LYIT host first ever Sigerson game – Maxi Curran

This season’s Sigerson Cup journey for LYIT continues on Tuesday evening when the Letterkenny College host UCD (Throw In 6pm).

History will be made, as the game at the Donegal GAA Centre in Convoy will be the first Sigerson Cup match to be played in the county.

Peader Mogan, Jason McGee, Caolan Ward and Connor O’Donnell all started the Dr McKenna Cup Final for Donegal on Saturday and will line out again for the LYIT this week while Jeac McKelvey will be wearing the blue of the Dublin side.

The winner of the tie will go to the quarter final stage.