Discussions around removing Parachute Regiment flags from the streets of Derry will take place later.

Their appearance in the Drumahoe and Newbuildings areas in recent days has been heavily criticised ahead of the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Thirteen civil rights protesters were killed on January 30th 1972, after being shot by British soldiers – another man died four months later.

Loyalist activist, Jamie Bryson, says it’s important to understand why the flags were raised: