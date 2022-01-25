Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigating car fires

Gardai are treating a recent car fire in Letterkenny as deliberate.

The car fire happened at the Green Ballymacool on Thursday last at around 1.30am.

A resident in the estate woke when they heard a loud noise outside only to discover that their car was on fire.

It is believed that the fire was started deliberately.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Gardai in Letterkenny.

Meanwhile, Gardai in Buncrana are investigating a similar type of crime.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday morning at around 1am at Ard Na Guala Duibhe, Moville.

A 999 call was received in relation to a car that was on fire at an address at that location.

Gardaí and the fire services attended the scene. The fire is believed to have been started deliberately.

Gardai are asking anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in that area to contact them in Buncrana.

