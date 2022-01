A man has been arrested following an incident on the outskirts of Letterkenny.

It happened last night at around 9pm in the Roughan area.

Gardai were called to the scene and have confirmed that a man in his 60s was subsequently arrested.

The man is currently being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.

Gardai say that no injuries were reported during the course of this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.