Darragh Kelly will make his MMA professional debut next month on the Bellator bill at the 3Arena in Dublin.

The Moville man will take on Englishman Junior Morgan on February 25 in their re-arranged bout which was called off in November, the night before the fight.

Kelly who trains under John Kavanagh was the number one ranked lightweight and featherweight in Europe before he turned pro.

Oisin Kelly has been speaking with Darragh about his debut and where he wants his career to go: