Search continues for Castlederg woman missing in Fermanagh

Police say an extensive search operation is continuing for a Castlederg woman who was reported missing in Fermanagh 10 days ago.

31 year old Lyndsey Rankin was last seen, wearing black leggings and a dark-coloured top, at around 9.30am on Friday, 5th June in the Castle Archdale Marina area of Lisnarick.

Inspector Melanie Hicks said: “We understand the community’s concern and know this is a very painful time for Lyndsey’s family. We want to assure them that we are working hard to find Lyndsey, with the assistance of colleagues and voluntary partners, including those from the Coastguard, Community Rescue Service (CRS), Foyle Search and Rescue and the RNLI. All these enquiries are being coordinated by a Police Search Adviser (POLSA).

“We are now on day 10 since Lyndsey was last seen. The public will have noticed police and emergency services in the area conducting our ongoing searches and this will continue with searches around the Lower Lough Erne, Castle Archdale and surrounding area.

