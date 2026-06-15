Industrial Action to commence tomorrow at Ard Greine Court

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association will begin industrial action in the form of a work-to-rule in Ard Greine court at 9am tomorrow morning.

Both unions have balloted their members for industrial action following a decision by the employer to withdraw a proposal that would have 24/7 management on-site. For two years, localHSE management promised that robust out-of-hours governance would be reinstated. Based on this written commitment, nursing staff cooperated with a major service reconfiguration, facilitating the move of vulnerable residents into two new residential houses.

Following a protest last month, both unions deferred industrial action to allow management to make appropriate interim arrangements. However, they say proposals put forward by the Health Service Executive were not enough to call off the industrial action.

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Statement in full –

INMO and PNA to commence work-to-rule industrial action in Árd Gréine, Donegal

Press Release

15th June 2026

Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation & Psychiatric Nurses Association

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation and the Psychiatric Nurses Association will begin industrial action in the form of a work-to-rule in Árd Gréine on Tuesday 16th June at 9AM.

Both unions have balloted their members for industrial action following a decision by the employer to withdraw a proposal that would have 24/7 management on-site. For two years, local HSE management promised that robust out-of-hours governance would be reinstated. Based on this written commitment, nursing staff cooperated with a major service reconfiguration, facilitating the move of vulnerable residents into two new residential houses.

Both unions agreed to deferring industrial action to in good faith to allow management to make appropriate interim arrangements. However, proposals put forward by the Health Service Executive were not sufficient enough to call off the industrial action.

A spokesperson for both unions said:

“It is unfortunate that the Health Service Executive could not bring forward solutions to stop this work-to-rule taking place. Our members deferred their initial planned action in good faith but what is being proposed by the HSE will provide little change or comfort to staff and residents at Árd Gréine.

Members of the INMO and PNA wish to express their disappointment that, having agreed to provide management with additional time to address the matter, no meaningful change has been proposed. The continued position that staff nurses would remain responsible for sourcing staff is not accepted. This issue is central to the dispute and remains unresolved.

“The decision by members of both the INMO and the PNA to take industrial action in Árd Gréine is not one that has been taken lightly. It is clear that ensuring appropriate governance structures are in place in intellectual disability services must be an immediate priority for the HSE.”