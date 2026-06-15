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The Boogie Bash

30 Days of Good Deeds

The Outlet

Trump hails Iran deal, but concerns remain regarding Israel’s actions in Lebanon

Donald Trump claims ships are starting to move through the Strait of Hormuz.

On social media, the American president says many are loaded with oil and are now going through a ‘safe, secure and pristine’ southern highway.

It’s after the US and Iran agreed a framework to end the war between the two countries.

However, concern remains over Israel’s attitude to the deal.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, says there needs to be an end to the conflict in Lebanon……………….

The European Commission’s been asked to bring forward options to ban trade with illegal Israeli settlements.

They will be considered at the next meeting of EU Foreign Ministers.

Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas says a number of countries requested the commission to come up with possible action……………..

Meanwhile, Donegal TD Charles Ward has claimed that the government’s Occupied Territories Bill falls ‘far short of what was promised and what is required, despite being delayed repeatedly over recent years, and despite Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael promising at the last election that this Bill would be a priority.

The Donegal Deputy said that campaigners and the public have waited years for meaningful action, and after all the promises and delays, the original Occupied Territories Bill proposed by Senator Frances Black has been diluted to the point where it is almost ‘ineffective’.

Deputy Ward said: ‘The Government’s decision to exclude services from the Bill is devastating, and means the Bill loses any sort of meaningful impact or accountability that campaigners fought for and expected.

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Co. Donegal, Ireland

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