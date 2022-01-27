Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps recruit Filip Mihaljević

Croatian Filip Mihaljević has become the eighth new signing at Finn Harps ahead of the 2022 League of Ireland Premier Division campaign.

The 29 year old forward came through Dinamo Zagreb’s academy and was capped at underage level for Croatia. He spent last season at Visakha FC in Cambodia, netting 13 times in 15 appearances. He has also played in Croatia, Bulgaria and Italy.

He joins the likes Erol Erdal Aikan, Yoyo Magdy, Bastién Hery, Jose Carrillo and Regan Donelan as the new faces around Finn Park.

Filip told FinnHarps.ie: “I’m delighted to sign with Finn Harps. I’ve settled well and the lads in the squad have been great. I’m excited for the season ahead and to meet the supporters very soon.”

Ollie Horgan told club media: “Filip has done well since he’s come in. He’s experienced and has scored goals wherever he’s played. It might take him some time to settle in and adjust to the intensity of the league here but I’m confident he’ll be a good player for us.”

Liz Truss & Brandon Lewis
News

Britain Foreign Secretary in Belfast to discuss Brexit protocol

27 January 2022
V Spa
News

V Spa ranked one of Ireland’s top 10 spas

27 January 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 January 2022
cross
News, Top Stories

Former Principal of Loreto Convent passes away

27 January 2022
Advertisement

