The government’s being warned against any plan to reduce the national herd, ahead of a meeting of farmers in Dublin later.

Climate’s set to dominate discussions at the Irish Farmers Association’s AGM, which will be attended by the Taoiseach and Agriculture Minister.

The farming sector has a target of reducing emissions by between 22 and 30 percent by 2030 under the Climate Action Plan.

IFA President, Tim Cullinan, believes there are ways of achieving that, without impacting on animal numbers: