Barrett full of praise for LyIT freshers’ team despite not reaching quarter-finals

Letterkenny IT completed the group stages of their All-Ireland Freshers Championship campaign with a win over Queen’s University at the Donegal Training Centre in Convoy.

If finished Letterkenny IT 2-7 Queen’s University 0-10

Daire Gallagher and Carlos O’Reilly got the LYIT goals.

However, the three point winning margin was not enough to send them through to the quarter finals as they missed out on score difference.

After the game LYIT Freshers manager Luke Barrett gave his reaction to Ryan Ferry and while he was disappointed that they had not progressed he was full of praise for his team.