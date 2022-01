Donegal’s Georgie Kelly looks set to play in League One of the English Football League after reports that he has joined after Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old Tooban native finished as the top scorer in the Airtricity League Premier Division for Bohemians last season and also impressed in their Europa Conference League exploits.

A free agent, the 2021 PFAI Player of the Year has attracted interest from several clubs.

It is understood that he is due to complete a medical today.