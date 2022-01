Donegal’s Mark English will be in action against a strong field on Saturday evening at the Millrose Games in New York.

It will be the Finn Valley AC athlete’s first outing of 2022 in what is a World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meet.

English competed in the 2020 Millrose Games, where he finished sixth in the 800m.

English has already secured qualification for the 2022 World Athletics Championships, which take place in Oregon in July.