Cockhill Celtic have gone two points clear at the top of the Ulster Senior League after they beat Derry City Reserves 2-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Sunday afternoon.

Goals from Stephen Duffy and Adam McCarron earned Gavin Cullen’s side all three points.

Cockhill have one game in hand over second placed Bonagee United with the sides having to play each other once more before the season ends.